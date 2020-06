Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Remodeled Chandler 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhome with brand new laminate wood style flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New paint throughout. Brand new fixtures. Convenient upstairs laundry. Large patio and attached storage unit. Fully furnished !One minute walk to the Beautifully maintained community pool. Close to downtown Chandler and Easy access to 101 and 202 freeways. Come see it today before it's gone!