1954 S SYCAMORE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Located just south of the San Tan 202 freeway. Easy access to the 202 and 101 freeways, Chandler Mall, the Price Corridor and Downtown Chandler. Upgrades galore!!This home is completely upgraded throughout and feels brand new.Real hardwood floors, upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, iron staircase, with custom backsplash in the kitchen AND master shower! 8 feet doors at the master bedroom and pantry, completely upgraded master shower with rainfall shower head and spa sprayers. Equipped with duel front loader washer and dryer, wine fridge in the kitchen island and a Kurig coffee maker in the fridge!This spacious 3BR/2.5BA has a second floor balcony overlooking the pool area, perfect for sunsets.1 small dog or cat allowed Non-refundable pet fee of $300 will app