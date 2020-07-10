All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1954 S SYCAMORE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1954 S SYCAMORE Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

1954 S SYCAMORE Place

1954 South Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1954 South Sycamore Street, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located just south of the San Tan 202 freeway. Easy access to the 202 and 101 freeways, Chandler Mall, the Price Corridor and Downtown Chandler. Upgrades galore!!This home is completely upgraded throughout and feels brand new.Real hardwood floors, upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, iron staircase, with custom backsplash in the kitchen AND master shower! 8 feet doors at the master bedroom and pantry, completely upgraded master shower with rainfall shower head and spa sprayers. Equipped with duel front loader washer and dryer, wine fridge in the kitchen island and a Kurig coffee maker in the fridge!This spacious 3BR/2.5BA has a second floor balcony overlooking the pool area, perfect for sunsets.1 small dog or cat allowed Non-refundable pet fee of $300 will app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have any available units?
1954 S SYCAMORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have?
Some of 1954 S SYCAMORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 S SYCAMORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1954 S SYCAMORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 S SYCAMORE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place is pet friendly.
Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place offers parking.
Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place has a pool.
Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have accessible units?
No, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 S SYCAMORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 S SYCAMORE Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College