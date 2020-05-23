All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1938 E Carla Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1938 E Carla Vista Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1938 E Carla Vista Drive

1938 East Carla Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1938 East Carla Vista Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath Cooper & Pecos - What a great floor plan...Not too much wasted space in this cute house. Great room concept, but kitchen and breakfast area are closed enough that you can get away with dishes in the sink! Very clean, great backyard all on a cul de sac lot....Look at comps, nothing compares! Leasing Phone Number 480-892-1802. We do not accept section 8 or any type of similar program. Tenant responsible for first $50 of service call. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks of application. Please refer to our website at www.caballeroaz.com for admin and redec fees.

(RLNE5342847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have any available units?
1938 E Carla Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1938 E Carla Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 E Carla Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 E Carla Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 E Carla Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 E Carla Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College