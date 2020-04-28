1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive

Amenities

Ocotillo is one of the premier communities in beautiful Chandler, Arizona. Golf, green spaces, close proximity to 3 freeways, shopping, sports and more. This almost new 2017 home is located in Via del Lago gated community. Two stories of living featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.Enter into an open great room with a gorgeous breakfast bar, quartz countertops and seating for family and friends. The gourmet kitchen is newly appointed with every convenience. A separate dining table and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining and preparing a great meal.Right off the kitchen step outside to the private backyard complete with gas grill, outdoor dining and lounging, and a fire pit.SEE MORE