Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive

1926 West Grand Canyon Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1926 West Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Ocotillo is one of the premier communities in beautiful Chandler, Arizona. Golf, green spaces, close proximity to 3 freeways, shopping, sports and more. This almost new 2017 home is located in Via del Lago gated community. Two stories of living featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.Enter into an open great room with a gorgeous breakfast bar, quartz countertops and seating for family and friends. The gourmet kitchen is newly appointed with every convenience. A separate dining table and breakfast bar are perfect for entertaining and preparing a great meal.Right off the kitchen step outside to the private backyard complete with gas grill, outdoor dining and lounging, and a fire pit.SEE MORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have any available units?
1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive does offer parking.
Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 W GRAND CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
