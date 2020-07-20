1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Available 4/1! Ideally located in the highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a community pool, spa, play area, and garden. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, DEN, and an upstairs loft! Ocotillo Golf course and Village Health Spa are minutes away! Easy access to loop 202 and 101 freeways! This beautiful home offers an upgraded kitchen with shaker cabinets that extend to ceiling, kitchen island, Corian counter tops, double ovens, stainless fridge, pendant lighting,subway backsplash and more! Spacious Great Room, dining area, and 1/2 bath on the first floor with the secondary bedrooms upstairs.Master bedroom located on 1st level! Upgraded wood floors, upgraded carpet, and bathroom tile! The master suite features a large walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and his/her vanity's! Property has two toned paint throughout, upgraded window coverings, updated lighting, larger baseboards, 8ft doors and more! Easy to maintain backyard with travertine and AstroTurf! Home shows immaculate and will not disappoint!