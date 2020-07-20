All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way

1922 West Yellowstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1922 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Available 4/1! Ideally located in the highly sought after master planned community of Ocotillo. This gated lake community features a community pool, spa, play area, and garden. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, DEN, and an upstairs loft! Ocotillo Golf course and Village Health Spa are minutes away! Easy access to loop 202 and 101 freeways! This beautiful home offers an upgraded kitchen with shaker cabinets that extend to ceiling, kitchen island, Corian counter tops, double ovens, stainless fridge, pendant lighting,subway backsplash and more! Spacious Great Room, dining area, and 1/2 bath on the first floor with the secondary bedrooms upstairs.Master bedroom located on 1st level! Upgraded wood floors, upgraded carpet, and bathroom tile! The master suite features a large walk-in closet, separate shower/tub, and his/her vanity's! Property has two toned paint throughout, upgraded window coverings, updated lighting, larger baseboards, 8ft doors and more! Easy to maintain backyard with travertine and AstroTurf! Home shows immaculate and will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
No, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer parking.
Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way has a pool.
Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
