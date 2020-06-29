1913 W Homestead Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming single level Ranch 4 bed home in Chandler with Community Pool!! - Awesome 4 bedrooms 2 bath single level in prime Chandler location! Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen w/42''cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances w/new microwave! Nice Tile flooring throughout all traffic areas. Exquisite paint!! Upgraded carpet in bedrooms! Cozy up near the fireplace in the Family Room!! Enjoy the covered patio overlooking the pool-sized lot with pavers, grass and low maintenance landscaping!



(RLNE3966407)