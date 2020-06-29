All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1913 W Homestead Dr

1913 West Homestead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1913 West Homestead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming single level Ranch 4 bed home in Chandler with Community Pool!! - Awesome 4 bedrooms 2 bath single level in prime Chandler location! Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen w/42''cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances w/new microwave! Nice Tile flooring throughout all traffic areas. Exquisite paint!! Upgraded carpet in bedrooms! Cozy up near the fireplace in the Family Room!! Enjoy the covered patio overlooking the pool-sized lot with pavers, grass and low maintenance landscaping!

(RLNE3966407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 W Homestead Dr have any available units?
1913 W Homestead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 W Homestead Dr have?
Some of 1913 W Homestead Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 W Homestead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1913 W Homestead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 W Homestead Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 W Homestead Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1913 W Homestead Dr offer parking?
No, 1913 W Homestead Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1913 W Homestead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 W Homestead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 W Homestead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1913 W Homestead Dr has a pool.
Does 1913 W Homestead Dr have accessible units?
No, 1913 W Homestead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 W Homestead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 W Homestead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

