Chandler, AZ
1900 West Olive Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1900 West Olive Way

1900 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Location

1900 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Located in a desirable gated community in a quiet cul de sac , the homes great curb appeal extends throughout w/wood floors, custom tile, plantation shutters, decorate lighting and more including a beautifully landscaped rear yard and pool! A bright and spacious living/dining room upon entry leads to a split floor plan w/ large kitchen, perfect for entertaining featuring custom cabinetry, large counter space, center island and custom home office/work area which adjoins the family room w/gas fireplace and access to a resort like rear yard w/ a large covered patio, custom BBQ station and a sparkling pool! A roomy master suite features a over sized private bath w/ double sinks, separate shower/tub and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, beautiful hall bath, laundry room and tons of storage complete the layout. Schedule a private showing today w/Matthew at 312.439.5306 or schedule at 480.462.6683 .Monthly rent is $2150.00 +4% tpt fee, Owner is providing pool service, sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 West Olive Way have any available units?
1900 West Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 West Olive Way have?
Some of 1900 West Olive Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 West Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
1900 West Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 West Olive Way pet-friendly?
No, 1900 West Olive Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1900 West Olive Way offer parking?
No, 1900 West Olive Way does not offer parking.
Does 1900 West Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 West Olive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 West Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 1900 West Olive Way has a pool.
Does 1900 West Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 1900 West Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 West Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 West Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
