1900 West Olive Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Located in a desirable gated community in a quiet cul de sac , the homes great curb appeal extends throughout w/wood floors, custom tile, plantation shutters, decorate lighting and more including a beautifully landscaped rear yard and pool! A bright and spacious living/dining room upon entry leads to a split floor plan w/ large kitchen, perfect for entertaining featuring custom cabinetry, large counter space, center island and custom home office/work area which adjoins the family room w/gas fireplace and access to a resort like rear yard w/ a large covered patio, custom BBQ station and a sparkling pool! A roomy master suite features a over sized private bath w/ double sinks, separate shower/tub and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, beautiful hall bath, laundry room and tons of storage complete the layout. Schedule a private showing today w/Matthew at 312.439.5306 or schedule at 480.462.6683 .Monthly rent is $2150.00 +4% tpt fee, Owner is providing pool service, sorry no pets.