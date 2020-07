Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

This beautiful home in Chandler is located at Dobson/Queen Creek, just a few miles from the 202 freeway! Good size kitchen with island, which makes preparing food a joy!! Ceiling fans and tile flooring are just a couple of the upgrades that this home is known for. Good size backyard!! Low maintenance landscaping in front and back yards!! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! Visit our website at www.sgipropertymanagement.com.** Lessee to verify all information.