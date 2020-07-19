1860 E. WOODSMAN PL

Amenities
Charming single story, corner lot in Canyon Oak Estates! - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus a den on an extra-large lot. Wood tile flooring throughout main area, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen w/ granite counter top & stainless steel appliances opens up to family room. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Short walking distance to two neighborhood community parks and close to the 202 San Tan freeway, shopping and local restaurants. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4627516)