1860 E. WOODSMAN PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1860 E. WOODSMAN PL

1860 East Woodsman Place · No Longer Available
Location

1860 East Woodsman Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Canyon Oaks Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Charming single story, corner lot in Canyon Oak Estates! - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus a den on an extra-large lot. Wood tile flooring throughout main area, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen w/ granite counter top & stainless steel appliances opens up to family room. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Short walking distance to two neighborhood community parks and close to the 202 San Tan freeway, shopping and local restaurants. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have any available units?
1860 E. WOODSMAN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have?
Some of 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
1860 E. WOODSMAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL is pet friendly.
Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL offer parking?
Yes, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL offers parking.
Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have a pool?
No, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL does not have a pool.
Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have accessible units?
No, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 E. WOODSMAN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
