1860 E. WOODSMAN PL

Charming single story, corner lot in Canyon Oak Estates! - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus a den on an extra-large lot. Wood tile flooring throughout main area, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen w/ granite counter top & stainless steel appliances opens up to family room. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Short walking distance to two neighborhood community parks and close to the 202 San Tan freeway, shopping and local restaurants. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627516)