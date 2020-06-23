All apartments in Chandler
Location

1836 East Bartlett Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Breath taking 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus loft, formal dining/living room, and stunning backyard perfect to call home! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan with upgrades in all the right places. Kitchen features ample island, range/oven elect., refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, plenty of counter and cabinet space, walk-in pantry, the list just keeps on going! Additional downstairs features include large living area and den. Upper level features 5 sizable bedrooms plus loft; Master bathroom is everything you want with double sinks and separate shower and tub. The backyard of this beautiful home is made for entertaining and is sure to to be the perfect outdoor getaway. Don't hesitate to call this amazing house your next home! Call to schedule your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have any available units?
1836 E Bartlett Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have?
Some of 1836 E Bartlett Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 E Bartlett Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1836 E Bartlett Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 E Bartlett Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1836 E Bartlett Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1836 E Bartlett Pl does offer parking.
Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 E Bartlett Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1836 E Bartlett Pl has a pool.
Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have accessible units?
No, 1836 E Bartlett Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 E Bartlett Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 E Bartlett Pl has units with dishwashers.
