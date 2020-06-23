1836 E Bartlett Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Breath taking 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom plus loft, formal dining/living room, and stunning backyard perfect to call home! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan with upgrades in all the right places. Kitchen features ample island, range/oven elect., refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, plenty of counter and cabinet space, walk-in pantry, the list just keeps on going! Additional downstairs features include large living area and den. Upper level features 5 sizable bedrooms plus loft; Master bathroom is everything you want with double sinks and separate shower and tub. The backyard of this beautiful home is made for entertaining and is sure to to be the perfect outdoor getaway. Don't hesitate to call this amazing house your next home! Call to schedule your private showing today.