CHANDLER desirable Andersen Springs Condo! Move-in-ready 2 bedrooms & 2 baths ground level unit. Freshly paint and new carpet. Open and spacious floorplan with tiles through out. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and access to a balcony with view of picnic area. Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and eat-in area, Community offers 3 swimming pools, spas, tennis court, exercise facility and a lakeside surroundings. Close to freeway, shopping and restaurants. MUST SEE!!