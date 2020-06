1820 E WINGED FOOT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

DESIRABLE CARMEL MODEL - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH 1.5 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS, OPEN GREAT ROOM PLAN WITH LARGE DINING AREA PERFECT FOR EVERY DAY LIVING AND ENTERTAINING. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM INCLUDES A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATHROOM. NEWER CARPET, NEWER ROOF AND NEWER 2'' FAUX WOOD WHITE BLINDS. VERY CLEAN AND MOVE-IN READY. SUNBIRD IS A 55+ GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY. THE MANY AMENITIES INCLUDE AN 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, COMMUNITY POOL & SPA, LIBRARY, RESTAURANT, POST OFFICE, TENNIS COURTS, TRAILS, BILLIARDS, PLANNED ACTIVITIES AND MORE. OWNER RESPONSIBLE FOR HOA DUES,HOME WARRANTY AND PRIVILEDGE TAX.