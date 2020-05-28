All apartments in Chandler
182 W Hawk Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

182 W Hawk Way

182 West Hawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

182 West Hawk Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Clean 4 bedroom, 2 bath home (one bedroom as den) in beautiful Carino Estates. Tile and wood flooring in all the right places. Close to Hancock Elementary and many walking paths. Popular split floorplan with great room and small family room, spacious open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, large center island and refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks and seperate shower/tub. Large lot with huge backyard and extended patio. Newer paint, newer carpets, serviced AC unit, and newer ceiling fans. Neutral paint throughout, huge backyard with extended patio, RV gate, open airy floorplan, and a great neighborhood. This is a no smoking home; small pets may be allowed [all pets need approval from Owner; extra fees apply]. Includes landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 W Hawk Way have any available units?
182 W Hawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 W Hawk Way have?
Some of 182 W Hawk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 W Hawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
182 W Hawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 W Hawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 W Hawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 182 W Hawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 182 W Hawk Way offers parking.
Does 182 W Hawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 W Hawk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 W Hawk Way have a pool?
No, 182 W Hawk Way does not have a pool.
Does 182 W Hawk Way have accessible units?
No, 182 W Hawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 182 W Hawk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 W Hawk Way has units with dishwashers.
