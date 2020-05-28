182 W Hawk Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Clean 4 bedroom, 2 bath home (one bedroom as den) in beautiful Carino Estates. Tile and wood flooring in all the right places. Close to Hancock Elementary and many walking paths. Popular split floorplan with great room and small family room, spacious open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, large center island and refrigerator and washer/dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double sinks and seperate shower/tub. Large lot with huge backyard and extended patio. Newer paint, newer carpets, serviced AC unit, and newer ceiling fans. Neutral paint throughout, huge backyard with extended patio, RV gate, open airy floorplan, and a great neighborhood. This is a no smoking home; small pets may be allowed [all pets need approval from Owner; extra fees apply]. Includes landscaping.