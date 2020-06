Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Location, location. Conveniently located right behind Chandler Regional Hospital, walking distance to Conley Elementary School, minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center and Free Way. Awesome super sharp semi custom home! Resort style at its best with play pool w/ waterfall; Tile throughout; Granite throughout Kitchen and in all Bath; Build in natural gas BBQ.