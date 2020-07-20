1655 E CHICAGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful corner lot home on the waterfront for rent in the popular SPRINGS neighborhood! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new granite and paint. Tile and wood flooring throughout, has dual pane windows (which will reduce utility bills) and an open concept living area with lots of natural light. Enjoy the lake from your very own backyard. Access to community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, and tennis/basketball courts included! With easy access to popular restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Schedule your showing today!