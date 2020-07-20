All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1655 E CHICAGO Street

1655 East Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

1655 East Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful corner lot home on the waterfront for rent in the popular SPRINGS neighborhood! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new granite and paint. Tile and wood flooring throughout, has dual pane windows (which will reduce utility bills) and an open concept living area with lots of natural light. Enjoy the lake from your very own backyard. Access to community pool, hot tub, clubhouse, and tennis/basketball courts included! With easy access to popular restaurants, shopping and top rated schools. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have any available units?
1655 E CHICAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have?
Some of 1655 E CHICAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 E CHICAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1655 E CHICAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 E CHICAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1655 E CHICAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1655 E CHICAGO Street offers parking.
Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 E CHICAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 1655 E CHICAGO Street has a pool.
Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 1655 E CHICAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 E CHICAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 E CHICAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
