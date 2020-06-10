Rent Calculator
1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM
1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle
1650 E Rock Creek Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
1650 E Rock Creek Cir, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have any available units?
1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have?
Some of 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle offer parking?
No, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have a pool?
No, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have accessible units?
No, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 E ROCK CREEK Circle has units with dishwashers.
