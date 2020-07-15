All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 164 W GOLDFINCH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
164 W GOLDFINCH Way
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

164 W GOLDFINCH Way

164 West Goldfinch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

164 West Goldfinch Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Pristine home in highly sought after Chandler community, Carino Estates! Premium corner lot with large greenbelt and children's playground across the street. Private downstairs office/den with French door entry. Nice decorator paint and neutral carpet make this home move-in ready! Elegant tower entrance with beautiful upgraded wood & iron stair railing. Family room opens to Chef's kitchen boasting hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, smooth top stove, kitchen island and lots of counter and pantry space. Spacious master suite has separate tub and shower plus walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Built in shelves in garage plus RV gate. All this plus so much more with nearby shopping, restaurants and schools. It's a cutie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have any available units?
164 W GOLDFINCH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have?
Some of 164 W GOLDFINCH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 W GOLDFINCH Way currently offering any rent specials?
164 W GOLDFINCH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 W GOLDFINCH Way pet-friendly?
No, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way offer parking?
Yes, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way offers parking.
Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have a pool?
No, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way does not have a pool.
Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have accessible units?
No, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 164 W GOLDFINCH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 W GOLDFINCH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College