164 W GOLDFINCH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Pristine home in highly sought after Chandler community, Carino Estates! Premium corner lot with large greenbelt and children's playground across the street. Private downstairs office/den with French door entry. Nice decorator paint and neutral carpet make this home move-in ready! Elegant tower entrance with beautiful upgraded wood & iron stair railing. Family room opens to Chef's kitchen boasting hickory cabinets, granite counter tops, smooth top stove, kitchen island and lots of counter and pantry space. Spacious master suite has separate tub and shower plus walk in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Built in shelves in garage plus RV gate. All this plus so much more with nearby shopping, restaurants and schools. It's a cutie!