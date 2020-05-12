All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

1634 S VILLAS Lane

1634 South Villas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1634 South Villas Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casual elegance welcomes you to this highly-upgraded, model-perfect home. Gourmet kitchen features cabinets w/roll-out shelves, island with sink, subzero 28'' refrigerator, electric range with pot filler, built in microwave, beautifully landscaped lot incl North-facing backyard oasis with one of the best water front views in Pecos Ranch. Covered patio (w/fan), separate seating area by lake, faux lawn area (landlord pays for gardener). 2-car garage. Home comes unfurnished. Quiet street minutes to community park, highways, Chandler Mall, terrific Chandler schools, INTEL, PAYPAL, EBAY, GM and ORBITAL SCIENCE. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! WATERFRONT LOT IN PECOS RANCH! HOME HAS SOLAR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have any available units?
1634 S VILLAS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have?
Some of 1634 S VILLAS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 S VILLAS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1634 S VILLAS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 S VILLAS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1634 S VILLAS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1634 S VILLAS Lane offers parking.
Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 S VILLAS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have a pool?
No, 1634 S VILLAS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have accessible units?
No, 1634 S VILLAS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 S VILLAS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 S VILLAS Lane has units with dishwashers.

