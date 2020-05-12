1634 S VILLAS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Casual elegance welcomes you to this highly-upgraded, model-perfect home. Gourmet kitchen features cabinets w/roll-out shelves, island with sink, subzero 28'' refrigerator, electric range with pot filler, built in microwave, beautifully landscaped lot incl North-facing backyard oasis with one of the best water front views in Pecos Ranch. Covered patio (w/fan), separate seating area by lake, faux lawn area (landlord pays for gardener). 2-car garage. Home comes unfurnished. Quiet street minutes to community park, highways, Chandler Mall, terrific Chandler schools, INTEL, PAYPAL, EBAY, GM and ORBITAL SCIENCE. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! WATERFRONT LOT IN PECOS RANCH! HOME HAS SOLAR!