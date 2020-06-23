All apartments in Chandler
1634 N COMANCHE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1634 N COMANCHE Drive

1634 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1634 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful single-level home with spacious open floor plan, great for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, new ceiling fans, and gorgeous tile floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, microwave, and dishwasher included. Upgraded wooden blinds on all windows. Large master bedroom has adjoining bathroom with double bowl-style sinks, and a large newly remodeled shower. Covered patio in backyard to enjoy the sunny days. Cool off in the community pool, or have some fun in nearby Brooks Crossing Park. Andersen Elementary School is also nearby. Easy access to the 101 or the 202. No cats. Max of 2 dogs, with lessor approval. Applicant should have approximately 3 times the monthly rent in gross income. Unrelated roommates may not combine income to qualify. Vacant, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have any available units?
1634 N COMANCHE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have?
Some of 1634 N COMANCHE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 N COMANCHE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1634 N COMANCHE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 N COMANCHE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive has a pool.
Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 N COMANCHE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 N COMANCHE Drive has units with dishwashers.
