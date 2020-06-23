1634 N COMANCHE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Beautiful single-level home with spacious open floor plan, great for entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, new ceiling fans, and gorgeous tile floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, microwave, and dishwasher included. Upgraded wooden blinds on all windows. Large master bedroom has adjoining bathroom with double bowl-style sinks, and a large newly remodeled shower. Covered patio in backyard to enjoy the sunny days. Cool off in the community pool, or have some fun in nearby Brooks Crossing Park. Andersen Elementary School is also nearby. Easy access to the 101 or the 202. No cats. Max of 2 dogs, with lessor approval. Applicant should have approximately 3 times the monthly rent in gross income. Unrelated roommates may not combine income to qualify. Vacant, easy to show.