1632 E Tulsa St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66cbb8b007 ----

Nice and spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Chandler with living room as well as family room. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Beautiful floor plan and appliances included. Master bed has walk in closet and master bath has separate tub and shower. Landscaping included. Must see to appreciate!!!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



Disposal

Dryer

Garage