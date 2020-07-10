All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1632 E Tulsa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1632 E Tulsa St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1632 E Tulsa St

1632 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1632 East Tulsa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66cbb8b007 ----
Nice and spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Chandler with living room as well as family room. Family room has wood burning fireplace. Beautiful floor plan and appliances included. Master bed has walk in closet and master bath has separate tub and shower. Landscaping included. Must see to appreciate!!!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 E Tulsa St have any available units?
1632 E Tulsa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 E Tulsa St have?
Some of 1632 E Tulsa St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 E Tulsa St currently offering any rent specials?
1632 E Tulsa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 E Tulsa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 E Tulsa St is pet friendly.
Does 1632 E Tulsa St offer parking?
Yes, 1632 E Tulsa St offers parking.
Does 1632 E Tulsa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 E Tulsa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 E Tulsa St have a pool?
No, 1632 E Tulsa St does not have a pool.
Does 1632 E Tulsa St have accessible units?
No, 1632 E Tulsa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 E Tulsa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 E Tulsa St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College