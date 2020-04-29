1607 N EL DORADO Court

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home available for rent, is in the prime location of Chandler. This cul-de-sac property features desert landscaping, brick accents on the facade, and 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, all wood tiles through-out, granite counter-top with subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting, and a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. Cozy master suite has private exits into the large relaxing backyard. Best of all, this energy efficient home is also equipped with the latest Solar technology to save you money on electricity and take advantage of renewable energy (avg electric bill ~$50)!