1607 N EL DORADO Court
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

1607 N EL DORADO Court

1607 North El Dorado Court · No Longer Available
Location

1607 North El Dorado Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
Clearview Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Gorgeous remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home available for rent, is in the prime location of Chandler. This cul-de-sac property features desert landscaping, brick accents on the facade, and 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, all wood tiles through-out, granite counter-top with subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting, and a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. Cozy master suite has private exits into the large relaxing backyard. Best of all, this energy efficient home is also equipped with the latest Solar technology to save you money on electricity and take advantage of renewable energy (avg electric bill ~$50)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have any available units?
1607 N EL DORADO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have?
Some of 1607 N EL DORADO Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 N EL DORADO Court currently offering any rent specials?
1607 N EL DORADO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 N EL DORADO Court pet-friendly?
No, 1607 N EL DORADO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court offer parking?
Yes, 1607 N EL DORADO Court offers parking.
Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 N EL DORADO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have a pool?
No, 1607 N EL DORADO Court does not have a pool.
Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have accessible units?
No, 1607 N EL DORADO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 N EL DORADO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 N EL DORADO Court has units with dishwashers.
