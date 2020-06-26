1604 E. Cindy St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath fully remodeled Waterfront home - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single level house on Water Front! Fully upgraded new kitchen & new bathrooms. New gorgeous wood tile plank flooring, new carpets in bedrooms, new Paint, Fully updated kitchen with lots of upgraded cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with new granite vanity. Vaulted ceilings. Great room & breakfast area opens to large patio overlooking the lake enjoy boating, fishing or just the water view. Grassy backyard to water front. Shopping and great schools - all nearby. Heated community pool, basketball court, tennis courts, park & children playground



