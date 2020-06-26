All apartments in Chandler
1604 E. Cindy St.

1604 East Cindy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1604 East Cindy Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath fully remodeled Waterfront home - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single level house on Water Front! Fully upgraded new kitchen & new bathrooms. New gorgeous wood tile plank flooring, new carpets in bedrooms, new Paint, Fully updated kitchen with lots of upgraded cabinets, granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with new granite vanity. Vaulted ceilings. Great room & breakfast area opens to large patio overlooking the lake enjoy boating, fishing or just the water view. Grassy backyard to water front. Shopping and great schools - all nearby. Heated community pool, basketball court, tennis courts, park & children playground

(RLNE4923208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 E. Cindy St. have any available units?
1604 E. Cindy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 E. Cindy St. have?
Some of 1604 E. Cindy St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 E. Cindy St. currently offering any rent specials?
1604 E. Cindy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 E. Cindy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 E. Cindy St. is pet friendly.
Does 1604 E. Cindy St. offer parking?
No, 1604 E. Cindy St. does not offer parking.
Does 1604 E. Cindy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 E. Cindy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 E. Cindy St. have a pool?
Yes, 1604 E. Cindy St. has a pool.
Does 1604 E. Cindy St. have accessible units?
No, 1604 E. Cindy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 E. Cindy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 E. Cindy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
