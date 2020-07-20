1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate estate in Embarcadero. Gated community with lots of water running throughout the neighborhood, and right across Ocotillo from the Golf Course! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home had no expense spared! Beautiful granite countertops, rich maple cabinetry, upgraded custom tile, 12 foot ceilings, custom plantation shutters throughout, upgraded network wiring! Incredible master bedroom suite! 4 car garage with lots of storage! Half acre corner lot with paradise back yard! Huge pool and spa, large grassy play area, palms, large patios with fireplace, built in bbq, and extended patios. Fantastic location near golf, Fulton Ranch, Intel, top schoools, restaurants, shopping, & easy commute! Awesome home! Pool/Landscape service included! Pets upon owner approval