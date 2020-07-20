All apartments in Chandler
1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive

1530 West Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 West Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous and immaculate estate in Embarcadero. Gated community with lots of water running throughout the neighborhood, and right across Ocotillo from the Golf Course! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home had no expense spared! Beautiful granite countertops, rich maple cabinetry, upgraded custom tile, 12 foot ceilings, custom plantation shutters throughout, upgraded network wiring! Incredible master bedroom suite! 4 car garage with lots of storage! Half acre corner lot with paradise back yard! Huge pool and spa, large grassy play area, palms, large patios with fireplace, built in bbq, and extended patios. Fantastic location near golf, Fulton Ranch, Intel, top schoools, restaurants, shopping, & easy commute! Awesome home! Pool/Landscape service included! Pets upon owner approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have any available units?
1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have?
Some of 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 W GRAND CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
