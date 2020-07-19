All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1481 South Karen Drive

1481 South Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1481 South Karen Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carrizal

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Immaculate move in ready 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 home in Chandler conveniently located off of Alma School & Germann! This charming home has it all! Featuring an oversized loft upstairs that can be turned into a game or media room. Kitchen has been completely renovated and boasts of newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash and stunning ceramic tile flooring. A focal point in this home is the double stairway with beautiful oak railings that lead from either the kitchen or living room. French doors lead to private downstairs office or den. Beautiful interior paint inside. Large backyard is perfect for a sports court. Move in ready! Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, hospital and award winning schools and fortune 500 companies. This one won't last long at this price! Call Now!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 South Karen Drive have any available units?
1481 South Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 South Karen Drive have?
Some of 1481 South Karen Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 South Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1481 South Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 South Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 South Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1481 South Karen Drive offer parking?
No, 1481 South Karen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1481 South Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 South Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 South Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 1481 South Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1481 South Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1481 South Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 South Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 South Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
