1481 South Karen Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Immaculate move in ready 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 home in Chandler conveniently located off of Alma School & Germann! This charming home has it all! Featuring an oversized loft upstairs that can be turned into a game or media room. Kitchen has been completely renovated and boasts of newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash and stunning ceramic tile flooring. A focal point in this home is the double stairway with beautiful oak railings that lead from either the kitchen or living room. French doors lead to private downstairs office or den. Beautiful interior paint inside. Large backyard is perfect for a sports court. Move in ready! Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, hospital and award winning schools and fortune 500 companies. This one won't last long at this price! Call Now!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.