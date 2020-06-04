1450 South Villas Court

Amenities
Check out this 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 2400 square feet WATER FRONT home!!! Conveniently located off of Pecos & Dobson! Home has low maintenance desert landscaped backyard right on the water!!! Gorgeous professional two tone interior paint, plush carpet, fireplace, and much more! Fridge Included! 3 car garage with attached cabinets, community pool & tennis courts. Quick freeway access to the 202 & 101, close to Chandler mall, shopping and schools. Hurry this one won't last long at this price!!!
Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 9/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.