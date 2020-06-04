All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1450 South Villas Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1450 South Villas Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1450 South Villas Court

1450 South Villas Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1450 South Villas Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Check out this 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 2400 square feet WATER FRONT home!!! Conveniently located off of Pecos & Dobson! Home has low maintenance desert landscaped backyard right on the water!!! Gorgeous professional two tone interior paint, plush carpet, fireplace, and much more! Fridge Included! 3 car garage with attached cabinets, community pool & tennis courts. Quick freeway access to the 202 & 101, close to Chandler mall, shopping and schools. Hurry this one won't last long at this price!!!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 9/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 South Villas Court have any available units?
1450 South Villas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 South Villas Court have?
Some of 1450 South Villas Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 South Villas Court currently offering any rent specials?
1450 South Villas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 South Villas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 South Villas Court is pet friendly.
Does 1450 South Villas Court offer parking?
Yes, 1450 South Villas Court offers parking.
Does 1450 South Villas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 South Villas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 South Villas Court have a pool?
Yes, 1450 South Villas Court has a pool.
Does 1450 South Villas Court have accessible units?
No, 1450 South Villas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 South Villas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 South Villas Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College