1450 South Villas Court

Check out this 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 2400 square feet WATER FRONT home!!! Conveniently located off of Pecos & Dobson! Home has low maintenance desert landscaped backyard right on the water!!! Gorgeous professional two tone interior paint, plush carpet, fireplace, and much more! Fridge Included! 3 car garage with attached cabinets, community pool & tennis courts. Quick freeway access to the 202 & 101, close to Chandler mall, shopping and schools. Hurry this one won't last long at this price!!!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 9/1/18

