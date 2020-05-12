Amenities

pet friendly garage

1440 W. Folley Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom home in Chandler! Unique tri-level home features 2 bedrooms, a family room and full bath downstairs, living room on the main floor, kitchen and master bedroom upstairs. Landscaped front and backyard. Three car garage. Conveniently located near freeways, schools and shopping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2728039)