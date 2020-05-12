All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1440 W. Folley

1440 West Folley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1440 West Folley Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1440 W. Folley Available 02/17/20 AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom home in Chandler! Unique tri-level home features 2 bedrooms, a family room and full bath downstairs, living room on the main floor, kitchen and master bedroom upstairs. Landscaped front and backyard. Three car garage. Conveniently located near freeways, schools and shopping. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2728039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 W. Folley have any available units?
1440 W. Folley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1440 W. Folley currently offering any rent specials?
1440 W. Folley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 W. Folley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 W. Folley is pet friendly.
Does 1440 W. Folley offer parking?
Yes, 1440 W. Folley offers parking.
Does 1440 W. Folley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 W. Folley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 W. Folley have a pool?
No, 1440 W. Folley does not have a pool.
Does 1440 W. Folley have accessible units?
No, 1440 W. Folley does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 W. Folley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 W. Folley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 W. Folley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 W. Folley does not have units with air conditioning.

