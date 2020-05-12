142 W Caroline Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d6811b043 ---- ***All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply till you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Single level home .3 bedrooms plus a den/office (which opens to living room) .Living room w/ceiling fan .Kitchen has eat-in area, island counter, tiled floors. .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower .Laundry closet inside with hook-ups only .Covered patio in back; desert and grass .Front yard is desert .Double car garage *Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,295.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee