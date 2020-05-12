All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

142 W Caroline Ln

142 West Caroline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

142 West Caroline Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d6811b043 ---- ***All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply till you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Single level home .3 bedrooms plus a den/office (which opens to living room) .Living room w/ceiling fan .Kitchen has eat-in area, island counter, tiled floors. .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom has double sinks, separate tub and shower .Laundry closet inside with hook-ups only .Covered patio in back; desert and grass .Front yard is desert .Double car garage *Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,295.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W Caroline Ln have any available units?
142 W Caroline Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 W Caroline Ln have?
Some of 142 W Caroline Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W Caroline Ln currently offering any rent specials?
142 W Caroline Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W Caroline Ln pet-friendly?
No, 142 W Caroline Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 142 W Caroline Ln offer parking?
Yes, 142 W Caroline Ln offers parking.
Does 142 W Caroline Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 W Caroline Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W Caroline Ln have a pool?
No, 142 W Caroline Ln does not have a pool.
Does 142 W Caroline Ln have accessible units?
No, 142 W Caroline Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W Caroline Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 W Caroline Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

