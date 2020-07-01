1412 E Saragosa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court fire pit on-site laundry volleyball court

The Perfect house, Perfect size, Perfect price. It's conveniently located near the New 202 freeway, it has ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings, big loft upstairs, fireplace in the family, pre-wired with surround sound, cultured marble sinks in the bathrooms, extended covered patio out back with a trail to a custom fire pit, formal dining, living room, and family room. The kitchen, laundry room, and entry are tile. The park is a few houses down with a children play area, sand volleyball, and a basketball court.