1412 E Saragosa Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

1412 E Saragosa Street

1412 East Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
volleyball court
The Perfect house, Perfect size, Perfect price. It's conveniently located near the New 202 freeway, it has ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings, big loft upstairs, fireplace in the family, pre-wired with surround sound, cultured marble sinks in the bathrooms, extended covered patio out back with a trail to a custom fire pit, formal dining, living room, and family room. The kitchen, laundry room, and entry are tile. The park is a few houses down with a children play area, sand volleyball, and a basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 E Saragosa Street have any available units?
1412 E Saragosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 E Saragosa Street have?
Some of 1412 E Saragosa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 E Saragosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 E Saragosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 E Saragosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1412 E Saragosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1412 E Saragosa Street offer parking?
No, 1412 E Saragosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1412 E Saragosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 E Saragosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 E Saragosa Street have a pool?
No, 1412 E Saragosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 E Saragosa Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 E Saragosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 E Saragosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 E Saragosa Street has units with dishwashers.

