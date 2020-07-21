141 W HACKBERRY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in south Chandler, you will find the best well kept homes in Portello community! Charming 4 bedrooms 3 baths with a bedroom downstairs. Perfect for in-laws or out of town guests. Upgraded cabinets throughout, granite counter tops. Huge space for storage/pantry, stainless steel appliances,gas range,soft water loop, ceiling fans, large kitchen island, custom wood blinds, 3 car tandem garage. Enjoy large covered patio, beautiful backyard easy to maintain. Washer/Dryer included and it's upstairs. Spacious master suite with a huge walk-in-closet. Loft area or a second family room. Landscaping included. You must see this home. Great schools,close to shopping and restaurants.