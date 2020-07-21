All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

141 W HACKBERRY Drive

141 West Hackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

141 West Hackberry Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in south Chandler, you will find the best well kept homes in Portello community! Charming 4 bedrooms 3 baths with a bedroom downstairs. Perfect for in-laws or out of town guests. Upgraded cabinets throughout, granite counter tops. Huge space for storage/pantry, stainless steel appliances,gas range,soft water loop, ceiling fans, large kitchen island, custom wood blinds, 3 car tandem garage. Enjoy large covered patio, beautiful backyard easy to maintain. Washer/Dryer included and it's upstairs. Spacious master suite with a huge walk-in-closet. Loft area or a second family room. Landscaping included. You must see this home. Great schools,close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have any available units?
141 W HACKBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have?
Some of 141 W HACKBERRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 W HACKBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 W HACKBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 W HACKBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 W HACKBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
