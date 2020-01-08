All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:14 PM

140 W HACKBERRY Drive

140 West Hackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 West Hackberry Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION!! INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE & one of the LARGEST LOT in the community**WALKING DISTANCE to the famous HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL, shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & 3 MALLS within 8-10 miles**Close to Tumbleweed parks/highways-I10/202/US60/101**NO CARPET**Main floor perfect for entertaining w/ chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops & center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day*Relaxing huge backyard w/mature trees & green area*Huge Master Bedroom**Security system PRE-WIRED*water softener**INCLUDES Washer, Dryer**TEXT 480-215-5605 or 480-220-4889 to GET THE ENTRY DOOR CODE to see the property** NO SHOWTIME** Submit application http://turbo.rent/s/225314p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have any available units?
140 W HACKBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have?
Some of 140 W HACKBERRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 W HACKBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
140 W HACKBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 W HACKBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 140 W HACKBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 W HACKBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.

