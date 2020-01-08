140 W HACKBERRY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION!! INCREDIBLE OVERSIZE & one of the LARGEST LOT in the community**WALKING DISTANCE to the famous HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL, shopping, RESTAURANTS, bus-stop, entertainment & 3 MALLS within 8-10 miles**Close to Tumbleweed parks/highways-I10/202/US60/101**NO CARPET**Main floor perfect for entertaining w/ chef's kitchen featuring granite counter-tops & center prep-island perfect for a quick meal any time of the day*Relaxing huge backyard w/mature trees & green area*Huge Master Bedroom**Security system PRE-WIRED*water softener**INCLUDES Washer, Dryer**TEXT 480-215-5605 or 480-220-4889 to GET THE ENTRY DOOR CODE to see the property** NO SHOWTIME** Submit application http://turbo.rent/s/225314p