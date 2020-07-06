1362 W PARK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is in a great area,formal LR/DR, Fresh tile family rm w/firepalce, granite kitchen tops & back splash, medium raised oak cabinets, stainless steel electric range, upgraded faucet,tiled kitchen floor with in-lays, Master up,double sinks, sep tub shower, walk in closet 2 bedrooms w/jack n jill bath, neutral carpet, 2 car garage with opener, N/S exposure, sunscreens front and back, some grass in back, oversized big back grassy yard. Covered patio with fans, private block fencing. NO PETS ALLOWED. Near green belts,Chandler School's near by, shopping, off Ray and Alma School centrally located. Washer/Dryer/Refrig included!