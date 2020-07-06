All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1362 W PARK Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1362 W PARK Avenue

1362 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1362 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224
Festival-Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is in a great area,formal LR/DR, Fresh tile family rm w/firepalce, granite kitchen tops & back splash, medium raised oak cabinets, stainless steel electric range, upgraded faucet,tiled kitchen floor with in-lays, Master up,double sinks, sep tub shower, walk in closet 2 bedrooms w/jack n jill bath, neutral carpet, 2 car garage with opener, N/S exposure, sunscreens front and back, some grass in back, oversized big back grassy yard. Covered patio with fans, private block fencing. NO PETS ALLOWED. Near green belts,Chandler School's near by, shopping, off Ray and Alma School centrally located. Washer/Dryer/Refrig included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 W PARK Avenue have any available units?
1362 W PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 W PARK Avenue have?
Some of 1362 W PARK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 W PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1362 W PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 W PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1362 W PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1362 W PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1362 W PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1362 W PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 W PARK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 W PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1362 W PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1362 W PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1362 W PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 W PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1362 W PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
