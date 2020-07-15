1350 West Canary Way, Chandler, AZ 85286 Clemente Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Come by to visit this beautifully furnished 4 bedroom Chandler home. What a great way to experience suburban Arizona without committing to purchasing anything immediately. This property is available for a 6 month lease and comes with bi-weekly landscaping maintenace and weekly pool service. This house is move in ready and available right now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1350 W CANARY Way have any available units?
1350 W CANARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 W CANARY Way have?
Some of 1350 W CANARY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 W CANARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1350 W CANARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.