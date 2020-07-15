All apartments in Chandler
1350 W CANARY Way
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

1350 W CANARY Way

1350 West Canary Way · No Longer Available
Location

1350 West Canary Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Come by to visit this beautifully furnished 4 bedroom Chandler home. What a great way to experience suburban Arizona without committing to purchasing anything immediately. This property is available for a 6 month lease and comes with bi-weekly landscaping maintenace and weekly pool service. This house is move in ready and available right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 W CANARY Way have any available units?
1350 W CANARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 W CANARY Way have?
Some of 1350 W CANARY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 W CANARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1350 W CANARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 W CANARY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1350 W CANARY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1350 W CANARY Way offer parking?
No, 1350 W CANARY Way does not offer parking.
Does 1350 W CANARY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 W CANARY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 W CANARY Way have a pool?
Yes, 1350 W CANARY Way has a pool.
Does 1350 W CANARY Way have accessible units?
No, 1350 W CANARY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 W CANARY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 W CANARY Way has units with dishwashers.
