1327 W Straford

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08758c0027 ---- *Available NOW .TWO LEVEL HOME .LIVING ROOM: CEILING FAN .DINING ROOM/AREA: CEILING FAN .INSIDE UTILITY ROOM .MASTER BEDROOM: VAULTED CEILING, PLANT SHELVE, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET .DOUBLE CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER .COVERED REAR PATIO .DESERT FRONT/REAR YARD 1 dog, any size allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1050.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-Refundable redecorating fee