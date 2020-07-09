All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1327 W Straford
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:47 PM

1327 W Straford

1327 West Straford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 West Straford Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Crystal Bay Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08758c0027 ---- *Available NOW .TWO LEVEL HOME .LIVING ROOM: CEILING FAN .DINING ROOM/AREA: CEILING FAN .INSIDE UTILITY ROOM .MASTER BEDROOM: VAULTED CEILING, PLANT SHELVE, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET .DOUBLE CAR GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER .COVERED REAR PATIO .DESERT FRONT/REAR YARD 1 dog, any size allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1050.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-Refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 W Straford have any available units?
1327 W Straford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 W Straford have?
Some of 1327 W Straford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 W Straford currently offering any rent specials?
1327 W Straford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 W Straford pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 W Straford is pet friendly.
Does 1327 W Straford offer parking?
Yes, 1327 W Straford offers parking.
Does 1327 W Straford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 W Straford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 W Straford have a pool?
No, 1327 W Straford does not have a pool.
Does 1327 W Straford have accessible units?
No, 1327 W Straford does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 W Straford have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 W Straford does not have units with dishwashers.

