1315 E Weatherby Way
Last updated April 13 2019 at 12:09 AM

1315 E Weatherby Way

1315 East Weatherby Way · No Longer Available
Location

1315 East Weatherby Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This Stylish 2-Bedroom 2-Bath home is located in Chandler at McQueen and Germann at La Paloma. With 1000 s.f. of living space you will find a large living room, entertainment center, tiledining room and upgraded kitchen with pantry. Freshly painted with neutral colors,high ceilings, walk in closetsand ceiling fans throughout. Low maintenance back yard, gatedneighborhood with community pool and spa. Two community parks. $1250 per month$1250 refundable deposit$400 non-refundable deposit5% tax/admin shall be added to the monthly rental rate.Pets upon approval only with $300 nonrefundable fee + $25 per month.For applications and to schedule a tour please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E Weatherby Way have any available units?
1315 E Weatherby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 E Weatherby Way have?
Some of 1315 E Weatherby Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 E Weatherby Way currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Weatherby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E Weatherby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 E Weatherby Way is pet friendly.
Does 1315 E Weatherby Way offer parking?
No, 1315 E Weatherby Way does not offer parking.
Does 1315 E Weatherby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E Weatherby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E Weatherby Way have a pool?
Yes, 1315 E Weatherby Way has a pool.
Does 1315 E Weatherby Way have accessible units?
No, 1315 E Weatherby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E Weatherby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 E Weatherby Way has units with dishwashers.
