1306 W EL ALBA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stay cool by the pool in your home! Low maintenance living as the Owner pays for pool cleaning/chemicals weekly and lawn service! Beautiful spacious floor plan in this nestled in a sought after Chandler neighborhood! Shawnee Park and bark park close by. Completely remodeled, Beautiful kitchen with white appliances, granite in the kitchen, refrigerator w/water & ice, wood laminate and ceramic tile floors in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms along with updated paint. Also enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace and green grassy play area in the back yard. And No HOA! Location, location, location! Buyer to verify all facts and figures.