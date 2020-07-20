All apartments in Chandler
1306 W EL ALBA Way
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

1306 W EL ALBA Way

1306 West El Alba Way · No Longer Available
Location

1306 West El Alba Way, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stay cool by the pool in your home! Low maintenance living as the Owner pays for pool cleaning/chemicals weekly and lawn service! Beautiful spacious floor plan in this nestled in a sought after Chandler neighborhood! Shawnee Park and bark park close by. Completely remodeled, Beautiful kitchen with white appliances, granite in the kitchen, refrigerator w/water & ice, wood laminate and ceramic tile floors in living areas & carpet in the bedrooms along with updated paint. Also enjoy the cozy wood burning fireplace and green grassy play area in the back yard. And No HOA! Location, location, location! Buyer to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have any available units?
1306 W EL ALBA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have?
Some of 1306 W EL ALBA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 W EL ALBA Way currently offering any rent specials?
1306 W EL ALBA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 W EL ALBA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 W EL ALBA Way is pet friendly.
Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way offer parking?
No, 1306 W EL ALBA Way does not offer parking.
Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 W EL ALBA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have a pool?
Yes, 1306 W EL ALBA Way has a pool.
Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have accessible units?
No, 1306 W EL ALBA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 W EL ALBA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 W EL ALBA Way has units with dishwashers.
