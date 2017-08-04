All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1287 N. Alma School Road. #141
1287 N. Alma School Road. #141

1287 N Alma School Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1287 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
tennis court
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 Available 07/01/19 Furnished Rental, Weekly, Monthly etc. - Come for a Week, or come for a Season! Just bring your suitcase and golf clubs! This unit has all you need to enjoy the fabulous weather in AZ. Community pool/spa, tennis court and play area. Washer and Dryer are in unit. Short-or-long term available. Tenant will be responsible for internet, cable and long distance during stay. Realtor and/or client to verify that all information in this listing is accurate and correct. Call today for appt. to view or book your stay! Refundable security $2000.00.

(RLNE2240413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have any available units?
1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have?
Some of 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 currently offering any rent specials?
1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 pet-friendly?
No, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 offer parking?
No, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 does not offer parking.
Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have a pool?
Yes, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 has a pool.
Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have accessible units?
No, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 does not have units with dishwashers.
