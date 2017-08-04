Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

1287 N. Alma School Road. #141 Available 07/01/19 Furnished Rental, Weekly, Monthly etc. - Come for a Week, or come for a Season! Just bring your suitcase and golf clubs! This unit has all you need to enjoy the fabulous weather in AZ. Community pool/spa, tennis court and play area. Washer and Dryer are in unit. Short-or-long term available. Tenant will be responsible for internet, cable and long distance during stay. Realtor and/or client to verify that all information in this listing is accurate and correct. Call today for appt. to view or book your stay! Refundable security $2000.00.



(RLNE2240413)