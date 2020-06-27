124 South Willow Creek Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Hard to find a nicer Kitchen, wow! Upgraded GE Profile Series stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and undermount sink. Great room with a fireplace and the 3rd bedroom/den right off the great room is perfect for your office or game room. Both bathrooms have been updated with fixtures, sinks, granite counters etc. Bedrooms have ceiling fans.Washer and Dryer and inside and provided.

Hard to find a single level on the water in the Springs. The Springs is beautiful with the water, pool, tennis court, etc for you to enjoy. The Paddle Boat is included in the lease and will be yours to enjoy! Large waterfront lot with spaces to entertain and enjoy. Great Chandler location close to downtown and all the dining/nightlife it offers.