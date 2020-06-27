All apartments in Chandler
124 South Willow Creek Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:35 AM

124 South Willow Creek Street

124 South Willow Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

124 South Willow Creek Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Hard to find a nicer Kitchen, wow! Upgraded GE Profile Series stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and undermount sink. Great room with a fireplace and the 3rd bedroom/den right off the great room is perfect for your office or game room. Both bathrooms have been updated with fixtures, sinks, granite counters etc. Bedrooms have ceiling fans.Washer and Dryer and inside and provided.
Hard to find a single level on the water in the Springs. The Springs is beautiful with the water, pool, tennis court, etc for you to enjoy. The Paddle Boat is included in the lease and will be yours to enjoy! Large waterfront lot with spaces to entertain and enjoy. Great Chandler location close to downtown and all the dining/nightlife it offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 South Willow Creek Street have any available units?
124 South Willow Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 South Willow Creek Street have?
Some of 124 South Willow Creek Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 South Willow Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 South Willow Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 South Willow Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 South Willow Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 124 South Willow Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 South Willow Creek Street offers parking.
Does 124 South Willow Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 South Willow Creek Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 South Willow Creek Street have a pool?
Yes, 124 South Willow Creek Street has a pool.
Does 124 South Willow Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 124 South Willow Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 South Willow Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 South Willow Creek Street has units with dishwashers.
