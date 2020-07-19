All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1225 N WOODBURNE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 N WOODBURNE Drive

1225 North Woodburne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1225 North Woodburne Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Mission Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
The spacious floorplan of this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has two separate living/family areas downstairs separated by the kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans. Large backyard with side RV gate. You will appreciate the location of this corner lot home in the heart of Chandler! Close to 101 for convenient travel and Chandler Fashion for weekend shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have any available units?
1225 N WOODBURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have?
Some of 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 N WOODBURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 N WOODBURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
