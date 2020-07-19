1225 N WOODBURNE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The spacious floorplan of this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has two separate living/family areas downstairs separated by the kitchen. All rooms have ceiling fans. Large backyard with side RV gate. You will appreciate the location of this corner lot home in the heart of Chandler! Close to 101 for convenient travel and Chandler Fashion for weekend shopping!