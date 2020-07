Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO PETS. LOCKBOX IS NOW ON. Recently remodeled with newer cabinets, counters, wood floors, remodeled fire place, newer carpet, some new ceiling fans and fixtures. Very very spacious yard. You will not feel like you are in a rental home. Refrigerator included. Thoughtfully remodeled with attention to details and newer curtains. Great combination of location, access to multiple freeways, desirable schools, shopping, restaurant and Chandler Regional Hospital.