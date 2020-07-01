All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1214 W Cheyenne

1214 West Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 West Cheyenne Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Saratoga Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 car garage for rent in chandler - be the first to see this 3 bedroom single level house in a well desired area of Chandler AZ! Close to everything - shopping, dining, chandler mall and freeways to downtown and airport. This home features an open concept kitchen with saltillo tile and and large living room area. Two fireplaces and large back patio.
move in costs:
$ 1595 per month plus sales tax
$ 1595 deposit
$ 150 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
no dogs allowed, one or two cats may be allowable with landlord approval. pet deposit $ 250, tenant will need to supply their own refrigerator, washer and dryer.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5428954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W Cheyenne have any available units?
1214 W Cheyenne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 W Cheyenne have?
Some of 1214 W Cheyenne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 W Cheyenne currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W Cheyenne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W Cheyenne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 W Cheyenne is pet friendly.
Does 1214 W Cheyenne offer parking?
Yes, 1214 W Cheyenne offers parking.
Does 1214 W Cheyenne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 W Cheyenne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W Cheyenne have a pool?
No, 1214 W Cheyenne does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W Cheyenne have accessible units?
No, 1214 W Cheyenne does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W Cheyenne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 W Cheyenne does not have units with dishwashers.

