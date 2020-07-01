1214 W Cheyenne

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 car garage for rent in chandler - be the first to see this 3 bedroom single level house in a well desired area of Chandler AZ! Close to everything - shopping, dining, chandler mall and freeways to downtown and airport. This home features an open concept kitchen with saltillo tile and and large living room area. Two fireplaces and large back patio.

move in costs:

$ 1595 per month plus sales tax

$ 1595 deposit

$ 150 administrative fee

$ 45 per adult application fee

no dogs allowed, one or two cats may be allowable with landlord approval. pet deposit $ 250, tenant will need to supply their own refrigerator, washer and dryer.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5428954)