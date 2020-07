Amenities

Nice single family home located at 1203 E. Erie Street, Chandler , AZ 85225 (Ray/McQueen) with three Bedrooms, two Bathrooms (over 1500 square feet), and an Arizona room (about 200 square feet). Large front and back yards. New remodeled kitchen, laundry room and bathroom floors. Nice and quiet location, close to schools, such as ACP, Basis, Chandler High, etc, and no HOA.This property is vacant and will be available for showing from Saturday Jan 19th, 2019.