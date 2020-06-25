All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1199 S Emmett Dr
Last updated May 8 2019 at 6:05 PM

1199 S Emmett Dr

1199 S Emmett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1199 S Emmett Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Del Ray. Kitchen features granite counters, cabinets with pull out shelves, and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom features en suite bath and walk in closet. Home features laminate floors, ceiling fans, and neutral paint and flooring throughout.
Property Available 5/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1150
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats and no puppies
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience
https://secure.rently.com/properties/885415?source=marketing

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 5/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 S Emmett Dr have any available units?
1199 S Emmett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 S Emmett Dr have?
Some of 1199 S Emmett Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 S Emmett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1199 S Emmett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 S Emmett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 S Emmett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1199 S Emmett Dr offer parking?
No, 1199 S Emmett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1199 S Emmett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 S Emmett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 S Emmett Dr have a pool?
No, 1199 S Emmett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1199 S Emmett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1199 S Emmett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 S Emmett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1199 S Emmett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
