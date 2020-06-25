1199 S Emmett Dr

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rancho Del Ray. Kitchen features granite counters, cabinets with pull out shelves, and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom features en suite bath and walk in closet. Home features laminate floors, ceiling fans, and neutral paint and flooring throughout.

Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1150

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) no cats and no puppies

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 5/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

