1191 W Oriole Way

Amenities
Remarkable 4 bedroom home in A+ school district! Located near Alma School and Queen Creek, this home boasts upgraded wood laminate flooring, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room with soaring vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom located downstairs. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with a built-in office area, dual sink vanity, separate garden tub, and walk-in shower. Home water softener and R.O. system in the kitchen. This home is built on a large lot and has a nice pebble tec pool (POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!), ideal grassy area with large shade tree, separate dog run area with large dog house complete with air conditioner unit! Massive greenbelt 3 doors down. Welcome home!!! $2250 rent + 4% tax/admin, $2250 security deposit, pets on approval only with additional $150 pet deposit per pet. $150 one time set up fee, $55 application fee.