Last updated September 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

1191 W Oriole Way

1191 West Oriole Way · No Longer Available
Location

1191 West Oriole Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
pet friendly
Remarkable 4 bedroom home in A+ school district! Located near Alma School and Queen Creek, this home boasts upgraded wood laminate flooring, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room with soaring vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom located downstairs. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with a built-in office area, dual sink vanity, separate garden tub, and walk-in shower. Home water softener and R.O. system in the kitchen. This home is built on a large lot and has a nice pebble tec pool (POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!), ideal grassy area with large shade tree, separate dog run area with large dog house complete with air conditioner unit! Massive greenbelt 3 doors down. Welcome home!!! $2250 rent + 4% tax/admin, $2250 security deposit, pets on approval only with additional $150 pet deposit per pet. $150 one time set up fee, $55 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 W Oriole Way have any available units?
1191 W Oriole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 W Oriole Way have?
Some of 1191 W Oriole Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 W Oriole Way currently offering any rent specials?
1191 W Oriole Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 W Oriole Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1191 W Oriole Way is pet friendly.
Does 1191 W Oriole Way offer parking?
No, 1191 W Oriole Way does not offer parking.
Does 1191 W Oriole Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1191 W Oriole Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 W Oriole Way have a pool?
Yes, 1191 W Oriole Way has a pool.
Does 1191 W Oriole Way have accessible units?
No, 1191 W Oriole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 W Oriole Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1191 W Oriole Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

