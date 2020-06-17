1191 W Oriole Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool pet friendly

Remarkable 4 bedroom home in A+ school district! Located near Alma School and Queen Creek, this home boasts upgraded wood laminate flooring, large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room with soaring vaulted ceilings. 1 bedroom located downstairs. Upstairs offers a huge master suite with a built-in office area, dual sink vanity, separate garden tub, and walk-in shower. Home water softener and R.O. system in the kitchen. This home is built on a large lot and has a nice pebble tec pool (POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!), ideal grassy area with large shade tree, separate dog run area with large dog house complete with air conditioner unit! Massive greenbelt 3 doors down. Welcome home!!! $2250 rent + 4% tax/admin, $2250 security deposit, pets on approval only with additional $150 pet deposit per pet. $150 one time set up fee, $55 application fee.