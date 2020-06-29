1162 West Sparrow Drive

Amenities

3 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,317 SF Single Family Home in Clemente Ranch - Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath home in the highly sought-after community of Clemente Ranch! Gorgeous and well cared for, this amazing home features a great room concept with vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and tons of cabinet space and a grassy backyard - perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included! Community includes large play structure with shade, sand volleyball and basketball courts, close to shopping, parks, bus stops and more!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply



(RLNE5590071)