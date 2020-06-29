All apartments in Chandler
Location

1162 West Sparrow Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
basketball court
volleyball court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
3 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,317 SF Single Family Home in Clemente Ranch - Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath home in the highly sought-after community of Clemente Ranch! Gorgeous and well cared for, this amazing home features a great room concept with vaulted ceilings, a large kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and tons of cabinet space and a grassy backyard - perfect for entertaining. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included! Community includes large play structure with shade, sand volleyball and basketball courts, close to shopping, parks, bus stops and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply

(RLNE5590071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have any available units?
1162 West Sparrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have?
Some of 1162 West Sparrow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 West Sparrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1162 West Sparrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 West Sparrow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 West Sparrow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive offer parking?
No, 1162 West Sparrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 West Sparrow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have a pool?
No, 1162 West Sparrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1162 West Sparrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 West Sparrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1162 West Sparrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
