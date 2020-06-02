All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:00 AM

1161 W SARAGOSA Street

1161 West Saragosa Street · (480) 203-8311
Location

1161 West Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single-level three bedroom home on a north/south loot in a great Chandler neighborhood near parks, shopping, dining and easy access to the Loop 202. This 1673 sq. ft. floorplan boasts dual-pane windows, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, a formal family room, 16-seer a/c new in 2014, full bathroom remodels in 2016, and a whole house water softener. Kitchen was also fully remodeled in 2016 and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas cook top. Also has a pantry, island with a breakfast bar and reverse osmosis system. The master bedroom has full bath with new double sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet. 2-car garage has built-in cabinets. Washer & Dryer are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have any available units?
1161 W SARAGOSA Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have?
Some of 1161 W SARAGOSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 W SARAGOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 W SARAGOSA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 W SARAGOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street does offer parking.
Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have a pool?
No, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 W SARAGOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 W SARAGOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
