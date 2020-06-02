1161 W SARAGOSA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful single-level three bedroom home on a north/south loot in a great Chandler neighborhood near parks, shopping, dining and easy access to the Loop 202. This 1673 sq. ft. floorplan boasts dual-pane windows, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout, a formal family room, 16-seer a/c new in 2014, full bathroom remodels in 2016, and a whole house water softener. Kitchen was also fully remodeled in 2016 and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas cook top. Also has a pantry, island with a breakfast bar and reverse osmosis system. The master bedroom has full bath with new double sinks, a soaking tub and separate shower as well as a walk-in closet. 2-car garage has built-in cabinets. Washer & Dryer are also included.