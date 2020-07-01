All apartments in Chandler
Location

1151 E Flint St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
pet friendly
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
putting green
media room
1151 E Flint St Available 05/05/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RANCH-STYLE HOME IN DESIRABLE CHANDLER NEIGHBORHOOD. - Beautiful and spacious single-family, ranch-style home in desirable Chandler neighborhood. The home offers an excellent and spacious floor plan that includes: open concept kitchen with dining area and living room; formal dining room; additional family room that can serve as a den, media room or office. Home includes front loading washer and dryer. You will love the easy maintenance yard; backyard is complete with a putting green. Great neighborhood and excellent schools. Close proximity to downtown Chandler, freeways, restaurants, shopping and Intel Campuses.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,695 + 2.5% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $1,695
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Tyson Tomao
Tyson@EandGRealEsate.com
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE2053234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 E Flint St have any available units?
1151 E Flint St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 E Flint St have?
Some of 1151 E Flint St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 E Flint St currently offering any rent specials?
1151 E Flint St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 E Flint St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 E Flint St is pet friendly.
Does 1151 E Flint St offer parking?
No, 1151 E Flint St does not offer parking.
Does 1151 E Flint St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 E Flint St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 E Flint St have a pool?
No, 1151 E Flint St does not have a pool.
Does 1151 E Flint St have accessible units?
No, 1151 E Flint St does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 E Flint St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 E Flint St does not have units with dishwashers.

