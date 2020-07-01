Amenities
1151 E Flint St Available 05/05/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RANCH-STYLE HOME IN DESIRABLE CHANDLER NEIGHBORHOOD. - Beautiful and spacious single-family, ranch-style home in desirable Chandler neighborhood. The home offers an excellent and spacious floor plan that includes: open concept kitchen with dining area and living room; formal dining room; additional family room that can serve as a den, media room or office. Home includes front loading washer and dryer. You will love the easy maintenance yard; backyard is complete with a putting green. Great neighborhood and excellent schools. Close proximity to downtown Chandler, freeways, restaurants, shopping and Intel Campuses.
Rent - $1,695 + 2.5% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $1,695
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Tyson Tomao
Tyson@EandGRealEsate.com
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
(RLNE2053234)