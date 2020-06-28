1146 E IVANHOE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready home on a corner lot right next to beautiful grassy park! Charming remodel with a great floor plan that has all of the modern, rustic touches!! New wood tile flooring and carpet throughout the house. New kitchen cabinets with brand new quartz countertops, subway tile surrounds, & new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with tiled master shower and hall tub surrounds, and all new vanities and toilets! Generously sized patio, large enough to entertain friends and family! All NEW DUAL PANE Windows! Newer hot water heater! Newer garage door & motor! Come see this home today!!