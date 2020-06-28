All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1146 E IVANHOE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1146 E IVANHOE Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

1146 E IVANHOE Street

1146 East Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1146 East Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready home on a corner lot right next to beautiful grassy park! Charming remodel with a great floor plan that has all of the modern, rustic touches!! New wood tile flooring and carpet throughout the house. New kitchen cabinets with brand new quartz countertops, subway tile surrounds, & new stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with tiled master shower and hall tub surrounds, and all new vanities and toilets! Generously sized patio, large enough to entertain friends and family! All NEW DUAL PANE Windows! Newer hot water heater! Newer garage door & motor! Come see this home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have any available units?
1146 E IVANHOE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have?
Some of 1146 E IVANHOE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 E IVANHOE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 E IVANHOE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 E IVANHOE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1146 E IVANHOE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 E IVANHOE Street offers parking.
Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 E IVANHOE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have a pool?
No, 1146 E IVANHOE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 E IVANHOE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 E IVANHOE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 E IVANHOE Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College