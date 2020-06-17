1141 W Canary Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Great split floor plan with living room, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home boasts a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, gorgeous back splash, pantry, wood flooring, all appliances, and gas stove. The large private lot has a great back yard with a covered patio that overlooks grass and desert landscaping. Very convenient area that is just minutes from Chandler Fashion Center, movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, and easy freeway access. This one won't last long! **Sorry, no pets.** Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%