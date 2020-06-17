All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1141 W Canary Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1141 W Canary Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

1141 W Canary Way

1141 West Canary Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1141 West Canary Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Great split floor plan with living room, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home boasts a beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, gorgeous back splash, pantry, wood flooring, all appliances, and gas stove. The large private lot has a great back yard with a covered patio that overlooks grass and desert landscaping. Very convenient area that is just minutes from Chandler Fashion Center, movie theaters, restaurants, grocery stores, and easy freeway access. This one won't last long! **Sorry, no pets.** Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W Canary Way have any available units?
1141 W Canary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 W Canary Way have?
Some of 1141 W Canary Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 W Canary Way currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W Canary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W Canary Way pet-friendly?
No, 1141 W Canary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1141 W Canary Way offer parking?
No, 1141 W Canary Way does not offer parking.
Does 1141 W Canary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W Canary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W Canary Way have a pool?
No, 1141 W Canary Way does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W Canary Way have accessible units?
No, 1141 W Canary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W Canary Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 W Canary Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College