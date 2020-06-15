1132 E Linda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

No Application Fees! Spacious single level 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom Chandler home. This home has been well cared for and features vaulted ceilings, 20'' tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Plenty of living space with separate Living Room, Family Rooms, Formal Dining area and Den. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space. Large master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom including double sinks, separate shower and garden bathtub. Grass front yard and backyard with covered patio, mature trees and larger backyard. Backyard also includes large custom storage shed. Close to 202 freeway, shopping, restaurants and Chandler schools