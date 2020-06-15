All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:25 PM

1132 E Linda Lane

1132 East Linda Lane · (480) 626-4062
Location

1132 East Linda Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No Application Fees! Spacious single level 3 bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom Chandler home. This home has been well cared for and features vaulted ceilings, 20'' tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Plenty of living space with separate Living Room, Family Rooms, Formal Dining area and Den. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space. Large master suite with walk-in closet, large bathroom including double sinks, separate shower and garden bathtub. Grass front yard and backyard with covered patio, mature trees and larger backyard. Backyard also includes large custom storage shed. Close to 202 freeway, shopping, restaurants and Chandler schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 E Linda Lane have any available units?
1132 E Linda Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 E Linda Lane have?
Some of 1132 E Linda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 E Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1132 E Linda Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 E Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1132 E Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1132 E Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1132 E Linda Lane does offer parking.
Does 1132 E Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 E Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 E Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 1132 E Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1132 E Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1132 E Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 E Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 E Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.
