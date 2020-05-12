All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

1107 S VINE Street

1107 S Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

1107 S Vine St, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carrizal

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Brand New 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in highly sought after location! Minutes from local shopping centers and the 202 freeway! A gated community in the heart of Chandler that features a resort-style pool, BBQ area, social gathering spaces, and nice fitness center. Also close to downtown Chandler, leading employment center, top-rated schools, medical services, entertainment, and recreation all within the neighborhood. Gorgeous curb appeal with a stone-faced fascia! This unique floor plan has a full bedroom and bath downstairs! Great-room floor plan with plenty of room! The kitchen has granite countertops, pendent lighting, large kitchen island, canned lighting, upgraded cabinets, breakfast nook, and stainless steel appliances! Property has blinds throughout, upgraded tile, and Berber carpet in bedrooms! Large master bedroom, separate shower tub in master, dual sink vanity, and large walk-in closet! Guest bathroom has plenty of room plus a dual sink vanity and plenty of natural lighting! Good-sized laundry room with sink and new washer/dryer! The property will have ceiling fans in each bedroom, R/O system installed, and a saltless water softener! Outdoor gas option for BBQ. Property is energy efficient with fresh air ventilation, and an ecobee smart thermostat! This home is BRAND NEW, never lived in and ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 S VINE Street have any available units?
1107 S VINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 S VINE Street have?
Some of 1107 S VINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 S VINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 S VINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 S VINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1107 S VINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1107 S VINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1107 S VINE Street offers parking.
Does 1107 S VINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 S VINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 S VINE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1107 S VINE Street has a pool.
Does 1107 S VINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 S VINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 S VINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 S VINE Street has units with dishwashers.

