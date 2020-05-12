1107 S VINE Street

Amenities

Brand New 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in highly sought after location! Minutes from local shopping centers and the 202 freeway! A gated community in the heart of Chandler that features a resort-style pool, BBQ area, social gathering spaces, and nice fitness center. Also close to downtown Chandler, leading employment center, top-rated schools, medical services, entertainment, and recreation all within the neighborhood. Gorgeous curb appeal with a stone-faced fascia! This unique floor plan has a full bedroom and bath downstairs! Great-room floor plan with plenty of room! The kitchen has granite countertops, pendent lighting, large kitchen island, canned lighting, upgraded cabinets, breakfast nook, and stainless steel appliances! Property has blinds throughout, upgraded tile, and Berber carpet in bedrooms! Large master bedroom, separate shower tub in master, dual sink vanity, and large walk-in closet! Guest bathroom has plenty of room plus a dual sink vanity and plenty of natural lighting! Good-sized laundry room with sink and new washer/dryer! The property will have ceiling fans in each bedroom, R/O system installed, and a saltless water softener! Outdoor gas option for BBQ. Property is energy efficient with fresh air ventilation, and an ecobee smart thermostat! This home is BRAND NEW, never lived in and ready for immediate move in!